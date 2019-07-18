Community rallies together as Hokes Bluff teen recovers from ATV accident

HOKES BLUFF, Ala. (WBRC) - Kristi Rogers and her husband, Marty, are waiting by their son's side at hospital in Atlanta.
John Morgan Rogers, 14, was critically injured Monday night in an accident on an all-terrain vehicle.
“I’m standing form in my faith that God is going to heal John Morgan,” Kristi Rogers said via text.
But she also wants to stress he wasn’t wearing a helmet. She doesn’t want anyone else to make that mistake.
"And when he wakes up, because he will, I'm going to kick his tail," said Kristi.
Since that Monday accident, the community in and around Hokes Bluff have brought their summer to a standstill to pray for the incoming Hokes Bluff High School freshman.
The coach announced, via Hokes Bluff’s mayor on Facebook, that the Hokes Bluff Eagles football team has cancelled its strength training and conditioning for the rest of the week. John Morgan was on the team and played football all his life. A candlelight vigil at the city’s soccer field Tuesday night brought out a surprisingly large crowd.
"Marty and I would like to thank everyone for the prayers that have been said and the ones to be said. The support we have received from our community has been completely humbling," said Kristi Rogers.
Dane Hawkins says he’s known John Morgan (as his friends and family call him) since he was in first grade and John Morgan was in second and they were playing Pee Wee football together.
"He will always make you laugh, and he's just super nice and kind," says Hawkins.
Dane's mother, Misty Hawkins, says the small-town community of Hokes Bluff is like a family, and everyone knows everyone else.
"He is the kind of person, his smile lights up a room, he loves to cut up and make everyone smile, he's one of the sweetest boys," says Misty Hawkins.
"Lifting John Morgan Rogers up in prayer," reads a marquee sign at Young's Chapel Congregational Methodist Church in the Ballplay community.
Kristi Rogers says Friday will be a pivotal day for her son, as doctors at their hospital will do some important tests on her son.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.