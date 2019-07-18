Being a dad is setting a standard for AU linebacker Derrick Brown

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn defensive lineman Derrick Brown has always excelled on the football field and been a leader away from the gridiron with his community service, however what has really transformed the young man is the birth of his son, Kai, in December 2018.
“I want to set a standard for him by getting my degree,” said Brown. “I am going to play in the NFL so I can provide a better future for my son.”
Nothing better than a little family motivation. Brown is considered one of the anchors of the talented and deep Auburn defensive front.
As a junior, Brown recorded 48 tackles, 10.5 of those were tackles for a loss.
You can watch Derrick Brown’s press conference in its entirety below:
