What makes Bama’s best defensive player go?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When we ask who is the University of Alabama’s best football player, some, if not most, would say quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. And while he is the most recognized Tide player, the best defensive player on the team is linebacker Dylan Moses.
“I’m a perfectionist,” said Moses. “When I was 10, my dad would make me get it right on the football field before moving onto something else and being in Tuscaloosa with Coach Saban is the same way.”
Moses is one of the front runners for Butkus Award, presented annually to the nation’s top linebacker. As a sophomore in 2018 Moses earned second team All-America recording a team high 86 tackles, 10 of those for losses, including five sacks.
