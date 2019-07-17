WATCH: Nick Saban, Alabama players take center stage at SEC Media Days 2019

SEC Media Days 2019

SECMD19: Alabama head coach Nick Saban
By Brandon Miller | July 17, 2019 at 11:13 AM CDT - Updated July 17 at 11:41 AM

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The defending Southeastern Conference champions invaded SEC Media Days 2019 on Wedesday.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban and players Jerry Jeudy, Tua Tagovailoa and Dylan Moses fielded questions from media members in Hoover with the 2019 season looming.

SECMD19: Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa

The Crimson Tide return many talented players, including the three Saban brought for SEC Media Days 2019. Tagovailoa returns as the Heisman Trophy runner-up and Jeudy is the returning Biletnikcoff winner for top receiver.

SECMD19: Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy
SECMD19: Alabama LB Dylan Moses

