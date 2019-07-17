WATCH: Nick Saban, Alabama players take center stage at SEC Media Days 2019

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The defending Southeastern Conference champions invaded SEC Media Days 2019 on Wedesday.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban and players Jerry Jeudy, Tua Tagovailoa and Dylan Moses fielded questions from media members in Hoover with the 2019 season looming.
The Crimson Tide return many talented players, including the three Saban brought for SEC Media Days 2019. Tagovailoa returns as the Heisman Trophy runner-up and Jeudy is the returning Biletnikcoff winner for top receiver.
