Road work on Lurleen Wallace Blvd and increasing driver frustration

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Drivers in Tuscaloosa don’t like the idea of another upcoming change as a result of ongoing road work in downtown.
"You go this way. You’re thinking you can go that way. When you get there, you’ve got to make another U-turn to get to where you need to go,” Janice Jackson explained.
The latest change involves improvements to Lurleen Wallace Boulevard Southbound from the Hugh Thomas bridge to Seventh Street. The contractor will replace asphalt to improve the soil quality.
“So you’ll be reduced to that one lane, just between the hours of from 9AM Friday to 5AM Monday,” ALDOT Spokesman John McWilliams added. “This was a major project and you just can’t snap you finders and have it down. It takes a lot of planning and an inconvenience to people,” said Richard Allen, a resident concerned about construction.
Eighth Street Westbound access from Lurleen Wallace Southbound will close Monday until early October and Eleventh Street Westbound will close Thursday until late September.
“It’s kind of busy whenever you’re trying to get anywhere it takes a while to get there and I’m glad when they’ll get through,” Jackson continued.
Drivers should plan accordingly by leaving early or planning their new route that could include avoiding downtown.
