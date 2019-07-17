Tuscaloosa City Council votes to drop garbage collection fees to offset “Elevate” plan

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa City Council voting Tuesday to drop the residential garbage collection fee by $18 to help offset money from the 1-cent sales tax increase from the Elevate Tuscaloosa plan.
We’re told it was one of the few options after the state didn’t take up the city’s plan to drop its grocery tax.
Mayor Walt Maddox says the vote is a culmination of a lot of hard work from the council and his team. It was one of the last hurdles for the Elevate plan.
"It's a continuation of the hard work we've been doing since January. Over the last several weeks since the council gave its attention to Elevate we've been working hard in the sub-committees. In August, people are going to be able to see, we are going to make significant progress in fiscal 2020 and then that will bounce us into this decade,” Maddox said.
Right now, the sales tax increase pays for $500 million in projects and facilities like parks and the airport. Some of the money is also going to education. It goes into effect October 1.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.