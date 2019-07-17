Tua & Sark have a close relationship as QB and OC at Bama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Steve Sarkisian’s return to Alabama as the Crimson Tide offensive coordinator seemed like a simple choice when it was announced, after all, Sark had the title before on the Capstone under Nick Saban.
What made it even simpler was the fact Sarkisian had a prior relationship with Bama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
“He recruited me when he was at USC,” said Tua Tagovailoa. “Sark has a lot of knowledge at the quarterback position and already he has taught me a lot.”
Sarkisian left the Capstone in early 2017 to become the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons.
Tua Tagovailoa set two school records in 2018 with 43 touchdown passes and 3,966 yards through the air.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.