Sobering stats about seat belt use

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There are sobering new stats on the importance of wearing seat belts. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, it’s estimated seat belts saved almost 15,000 lives in 2017.
In crashes where at least one person was killed, three out of four people wearing safety belts survived. However, when it came to people not wearing them, only one out of three lived.
“A 22-year-old young man died. He simply ran off the road, ran through a small ditch, and his head impacted the roof of the car. Broke his neck and killed him. There was not one scratch on that vehicle,” recalled Corporal Steve Smith about a wreck he once worked.
The Alabama state trooper says had that person been properly restrained, he would have lived to tell about it.
"One hundred percent, I can say if that guy would have had his seat belt on, he would have walked away, not a scratch,” said Smith.
As for the importance of wearing a seat belt, Smith says it should be first thing you do when you get in a car. “Before you even turn that ignition, you need to have that seat belt on,” Smith said.
And if it’s something you don’t do, as Smith has seen, the consequences can be fatal.
"Imagine me having to go tell that family that their 22-year-old son that got killed in a car wreck, which essentially wasn’t even a car wreck. Horrible. They’re not going to understand how in the world that could happen,” Smith said.
