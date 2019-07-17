Shelton State gets new apple computer lab

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Now, after summer renovations at the C-A Fredd Campus computer lab at Shelton State community college, students can learn a new computer language and prepare for jobs developing apps for smartphones and businesses.
“I don’t think they fully understand and comprehend how nice it is to have a lab like this,” according to Donald Yessick., a computer science instructor at the C-A Fredd campus.
Shelton State spent nearly $100,000 buying 27 new Mac Pro, dual screen computers and other equipment. They hope it better prepares students for the workforce.
“Jobs is the short answer. App development is one of the fastest growing skill sets out here,” Yessick continued. “A lot of people don’t think of Alabama as a place for those. But stop and think how many businesses do you know that don’t have a website. It’s fairly universal and apps are doing the same thing as a website,” Yessick concluded.
