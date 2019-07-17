Seasons 52: Roasted corn, aged cheddar and spiced bacon flatbread

Roasted corn, aged cheddar and spiced bacon flatbread
Serves 4 as an appetizer
Ingredients:
• 1 thin-crust flatbread or pizza dough
• 1 tablespoon of olive oil
• ¼ cup of parmesan, shredded
• ¼ cup of mozzarella, shredded
• ¼ cup of aged white cheddar cheese, shredded
• ½ cup of chili-rubbed, grilled corn, cut from the cob
• 12, 1" pieces of cooked bacon
• 2T chives, sliced
• 2T sour cream
• Juice of ½ lime
Tools Needed:
• Baking Tray
• Pizza Stone
Roasted Chili-Corn Procedure:
• Mix lime juice and chili powder in a small bowl. Brush fresh ear of corn with mixture.
• Grill corn for 2-3 minutes on each side on medium to high heat.
• Take off heat and allow to cool, then cut off the kernels with a long, sharp knife. Set aside.
Flatbread Procedure:
• Preheat oven with pizza stone to 450°F. (or recommended temperature on package)
• Place dough on the back of a baking tray and brush with olive oil.
• Top with parmesan, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, followed by corn and bacon.
• Slide flatbread onto preheated pizza stone in the oven.
• Bake until crisp and golden brown.
• Remove from oven. Top with a squeeze of lime, then garnish with chopped chives and a drizzle of sour cream.
• Slice into triangles and serve alongside your favorite glass of wine. Seasons 52 recommends Vanderpump Dry Rosé or a rosé cocktail like Seasons 52′s Rosé Sangria.
