Seasons 52: Roasted corn, aged cheddar and spiced bacon flatbread

By WBRC Staff | July 17, 2019 at 1:25 PM CDT - Updated July 17 at 1:25 PM

Serves 4 as an appetizer

Ingredients:

• 1 thin-crust flatbread or pizza dough

• 1 tablespoon of olive oil

• ¼ cup of parmesan, shredded

• ¼ cup of mozzarella, shredded

• ¼ cup of aged white cheddar cheese, shredded

• ½ cup of chili-rubbed, grilled corn, cut from the cob

• 12, 1" pieces of cooked bacon

• 2T chives, sliced

• 2T sour cream

• Juice of ½ lime

Tools Needed:

• Baking Tray

• Pizza Stone

Roasted Chili-Corn Procedure:

• Mix lime juice and chili powder in a small bowl. Brush fresh ear of corn with mixture.

• Grill corn for 2-3 minutes on each side on medium to high heat.

• Take off heat and allow to cool, then cut off the kernels with a long, sharp knife. Set aside.

Flatbread Procedure:

• Preheat oven with pizza stone to 450°F. (or recommended temperature on package)

• Place dough on the back of a baking tray and brush with olive oil.

• Top with parmesan, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, followed by corn and bacon.

• Slide flatbread onto preheated pizza stone in the oven.

• Bake until crisp and golden brown.

• Remove from oven. Top with a squeeze of lime, then garnish with chopped chives and a drizzle of sour cream.

• Slice into triangles and serve alongside your favorite glass of wine. Seasons 52 recommends Vanderpump Dry Rosé or a rosé cocktail like Seasons 52′s Rosé Sangria.

