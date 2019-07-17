Safety concerns at Fire Station 27

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Work is underway this week to fix up Birmingham Fire Station 27, off of the Roebuck Parkway. The fire station was closed in early June, to assesses health concerns made by firefighters.
“I’m optimist. I have a lot of faith in Randall Woodfin and city staff. We hope they are going to report they are fixing the problem and make good on their promise to make sure city employees are safe.” Scott Morro said.
Morro is an attorney, who has a relative who worked at Fire Station 27. The relative took pictures at the station and said it showed mold and asbestos.
“We have all the evidence to show the duct work is a problem the tile is a problem. Some of the concrete grout is a problem. Those things are not easy fixes.” Morro said.
WBRC Fox6 News obtained a text message to firefighters at Station 27, saying Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin would address them, along with consultants who looked at station issues.
“If the city is going to do a cursory and just paint I’m poised to file a restraining order but I don’t want to do that.” Morro said.
Morro said he wants to know the fire station is safe before firefighters go back to work in the building.
A spokesman for the city would not confirm the Friday meeting or if the mayor will address the findings of the investigation.
