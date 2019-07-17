Red Cross in urgent need of blood donations, drive going on now at Grandview Medical Center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Right now the American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations and they are hoping you can help.
On Wednesday, Grandview Medical Center and the American Red Cross are hosting a blood drive until 5:30 p.m.
This drive is open to the public and your help is very much needed.
During the summer months, donations tend to decline and that’s why it’s so important for you to help.
“Some of the blood types, we are getting about half the inventory we normally get delivered to us a day because the blood supply is not as readily available as it normally is,” said Kelley Mitcham, Director of Laboratory Services. “So, it is very important that people take time today, take time sometime this week, go donate blood. They need to do that.”
Walk-ins are allowed but they do request you make an appointment. All donors will receive their choice of a movie ticket or Grandview Cafe meal card. Donors will also be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a $50 Jim & Nick’s gift card or a $25 Top Golf gift card.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.