Hoover city leaders excited about momentum at Met complex

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The multi-million dollar Hoover Met Complex is not yet making a profit, but city leaders say they are seeing positive momentum and a strong economic impact.
At this point in the fiscal year, Hoover leaders were expecting an economic impact of around $14 million. That number has more than doubled to just over $31 million. It represents things like people staying in hotels for events and dining in restaurants.
As for turning a profit, officials believe it’s coming sooner rather than later.
"Initial projections for the Hoover Met complex was that it would take five years to obtain true profitability. But at the pace we’re seeing now, we’ll be in the black much sooner. We’ll have a profitable facility much faster than ever projected and we’re just excited about that,” said Allan Rice, Hoover City Administrator.
