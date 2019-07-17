Heart Gallery Alabama: Shamya

Shamya, born August 2004, is a friendly, outgoing child who doesn’t meet a stranger. She makes friends easily and is not a picky eater. She loves pizza! She enjoys cheerleading, step team, playing basketball and going to the park. She enjoys church as well and loves Sunday School. Her favorite holiday is Christmas!
This young lady deserves a safe and stable forever home, with a forever family who will give her unconditional love and support, and help her grow into the adult she is meant to be.
Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.
Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.
Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.
