Group of dads hope to make repairs at Oak Mountain Middle baseball field

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Oak Mountain Middle School’s baseball field is about to get some much needed repairs, that is if a group of dads get their way.
They told the coach they want to give the middle school players something they can be proud of. Right now, they can’t really even play on the field and haven’t for years now. Instead, they play on the high school field after they work around the high school schedule.
Principal Larry Haynes blames it on the flooding from the creek for most of the damage to the baseball field and is ecstatic parents are leading the charge to get that field in play again.
“I credit our head coach Jeff Renfro and our parents they saw the need. We have a creek that runs along the boundaries of our campus. We’ve had floods and it’s destroyed the fence, but we’ve had no funds to be able to get that repaired,” said Dr. Haynes.
The Shelby County School system came through providing a new chain link fence, but there is so much more that needs work.
“We saw batting cages that were just frames. The nets are all dry rotted and that goes for the netting around the field as well that is supposed to keep the fly balls from going into the creek and there are holes in the field that could cause injuries for players,” said Coach Renfro. “We had no bullpen mounds for our pitchers to pitch off of. So, our only mound was here on the field and we had one mound. Basically, my pitchers get work during scrimmages because we didn’t have another mound to be able to throw off of.”
“At any school, your students need places to do more than just succeed in the classroom and this allows our students to have a great place to practice, a great place to play their games, and exercise those talents they have outside the classroom setting,” said Haynes.
Coach estimates it will cost around $10,000 to repair everything and parents are organizing now to get volunteers, donations, and services ready to get started by late August or early September.
For more information, you can contact Coach Jeff Renfro by email.
