FIRST ALERT: Rain, storms possible Wednesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are looking at the last of the effects of the remnants of tropical system Barry moving through today. While Barry has lost his tropical characteristics, rain from that trough of low pressure are expected through the heart of our area this afternoon and evening.
It doesn’t look like you will need your umbrella this morning, but go ahead and grab it so you’ll be ready for some rain and storms for this afternoon. After today, our air remains pretty soupy. While our chance of rain dips a little bit for tomorrow, more widespread showers and storms are in the forecast for Friday through the weekend and into next week.
Temperatures get pretty toasty tomorrow, with feels-like temps above 100 degrees. Clouds and rain should keep our temps a little cooler for the weekend and going into next week.
I’ve got a few days off after today, but join my buddy Matt Daniel over the next few mornings.
