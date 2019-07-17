Dre Kirkpatrick helps Gadsden children with back to school shopping

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - An NFL player returned to his hometown in East Alabama to help some children shop for back to school.
Dre Kirkpatrick, a cornerback for the Cincinnati Bengals, previously played football for the Gadsden City Titans and the Crimson Tide.
He returned to Gadsden on Wednesday to assist some 30 children through his 21 Kids Program.
They were able to do some considerable back to school shopping.
It's the second year in a row for the back to school spree.
“Want to be able to just be a blessing to the community, man. We have kids, you know, who are less fortunate, and have the opportunity to get the proper things, so we want to be sure we send these kids to school right,” Kirkpatrick said.
The children and their parents were treated to Krispy Kreme doughnuts, then got their shoes at Shoe Carnival, at the River Trace Shopping Center in East Gadsden. Kirkpatrick helped some of the children pick out shoes the right size for them.
They went to the Old Navy at the Coosa Town Center for the rest of their clothes, then to Blackstone Grill for lunch.
Kirkpatrick tells us he thinks the Bengals will make the playoffs this year, finishing around 12-4, and the bad shoulder that put him on the injury reserve list last season and caused him to miss three games is a lot better now.
