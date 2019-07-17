Cherokee Co. couple charged with aggravated child abuse

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man and woman from Cherokee County have been charged with aggravated child abuse.
John Saylors and Candice Shearer were arrested Tuesday night in Centre.
Sheriff Jeff Shaver says an investigator noticed “obvious signs” of abuse on the face of one of the two children with the couple. After further investigation, Saylors and Shearer were arrested.
The sheriff said the child, who was allegedly abused, was checked out at a hospital and released.
Authorities have removed both children from the couple’s home, and placed them in the custody of DHR.
