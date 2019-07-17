Benard Tamburello: Cavatelli

Ingredients:
8 tablespoons of water
1 cup of italian flour
1/2 cup of semolina
t tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil
Directions:
Mix the two flours in a bowl and transfer it to a cutting board, make a classic fountain in the center, add the water little by little while kneeding. with a fork as you fold the four and water together
Add the olive oil as kneeded continue to kneed until you get a very smooth and soft dough to which you will give a round shape.
Wrap the semoiina pasta at a time and form a tube with it. Cut pasta into one 3 inch pieces.
Shape the cavetelli; you will want to take your thumb on the side and push your thumb through it, the pasta should curl around your thumb, take and finish by curling the cavatelli togher.
Lay your pasta out on parchment paper as my grandmother did. You can use a paper sack, let dry for about 30 min to an hour.
Fresh pasta is different, boil your water add the salt only when your water is at a full boiling roll (2 tablespoons)
Add pasta for approx 8 to 10 min.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.