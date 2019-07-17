Behind the Front: Delivering Weather with FedEx

Kory Gempler, Manager of Weather Services, joins J-P Dice to discuss FedEx's in-house weather services (Source: WBRC)
By Sebastian Posey | July 17, 2019 at 8:56 AM CDT - Updated July 17 at 9:04 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Did you know FedEx has their own in-house meteorology department? Kory Gempler, Manager of Weather Services, joins J-P Dice to discuss how the team at FedEx’s global operations center helps guide Air & Ground crews across the world, making sure your shipment arrives, no matter the forecast.

Plus, Gempler explains the origin of FedEx’s Weather Services, what got him into this business, and finding good BBQ in Memphis.

