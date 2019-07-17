Behind the Front: Delivering Weather with FedEx

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Did you know FedEx has their own in-house meteorology department? Kory Gempler, Manager of Weather Services, joins J-P Dice to discuss how the team at FedEx’s global operations center helps guide Air & Ground crews across the world, making sure your shipment arrives, no matter the forecast.
Plus, Gempler explains the origin of FedEx’s Weather Services, what got him into this business, and finding good BBQ in Memphis.
This episode of Behind the Front is sponsored by Durante Home Exteriors. Click Here or Call: (205) 956-4110 to learn how Durante can help protect your home from the weather.
Hear new episodes of Behind the Front each Wednesday. Keep up with the show here.
You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.
And if you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at behindthefront@wbrc.com. If you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.