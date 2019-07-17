Bama WR Jerry Jeudy is in some elite company

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Bama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy solidified his name as one of the best to ever play the position in the history of Crimson Tide football.
As a sophomore in 2018, Jeudy hauled in 122 catches for 1,315 yards with 14 touchdowns, good enough to win the Biletnikoff Award as college football’s top receiver.
“I’m a pretty good receiver,” said Jeudy. “But I still have a lot to improve on, like run better routes and be a better leader for the team.”
Jeudy is already being put in the same category with Amari Cooper, Julio Jones, and Calvin Ridley, some of the best receivers to ever wear the crimson and white.
