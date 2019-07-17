Alabaster City Schools switch around several school facilities

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been a summer for the books for Alabaster City Schools. Not only did the intermediate and middle schools move, but also the central office also changed locations.
Over the last year the school system has made major improvements to the old Thompson High School, which is now the middle school. These moves give both the middle and intermediate schools upgraded facilities.
Dr. Wayne Vickers is the superintendent for Alabaster City Schools and he says the changes are necessary as they look to the future.
“So that is a very wonderful middle school and there’s room to grow, and when we moved our students to our intermediate it also gives them an opportunity for growth and a much newer facility as well,” Vickers explained.
We definitely want to make sure that your child shows up at the right school on that first day, so we have posted all of the new addresses and phone numbers below.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.