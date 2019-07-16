WBRC Women’s Expo to be held August 16

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Join us for the WBRC FOX6 News Women's Expo at the Riverchase Galleria on Friday, August 16 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Admission to the expo is free. There will be door prizes and giveaways, lots of vendors, and a chance to meet and greet with some of your favorite WBRC on-air personalities.
Currently, this year’s vendors include the following:
- Window World of Central Alabama
- Alabama Men’s Clinic
- Alabama Professional Serv ices
- City of Fultondale
- Legacy Credit Union
- Alabama Allergy & Asthma Center
- All of US Research
- Tub N Tile Solutions
- Aspire Physical Recovery
- Purohit Pediatric Clinic
- Central Alabama Honda Dealers
- Jefferson State Community College
- Talladega Superspeedway
- Tutoring Center
- Calhoun Chamber of Commerce
This list will be updated as vendors are added.
If you are interested in signing up as a vendor, contact Lori McNamara at lmcnamara@wbrc.com.
To RSVP to the event on Facebook, click here.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.