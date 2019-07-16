WBRC Women’s Expo to be held August 16

WBRC Women’s Expo to be held August 16
By Jenna Wood | July 16, 2019 at 11:12 AM CDT - Updated July 16 at 11:18 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Join us for the WBRC FOX6 News Women's Expo at the Riverchase Galleria on Friday, August 16 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Admission to the expo is free. There will be door prizes and giveaways, lots of vendors, and a chance to meet and greet with some of your favorite WBRC on-air personalities.

Currently, this year’s vendors include the following:

  • Window World of Central Alabama
  • Alabama Men’s Clinic
  • Alabama Professional Serv ices
  • City of Fultondale
  • Legacy Credit Union
  • Alabama Allergy & Asthma Center
  • All of US Research
  • Tub N Tile Solutions
  • Aspire Physical Recovery
  • Purohit Pediatric Clinic
  • Central Alabama Honda Dealers
  • Jefferson State Community College
  • Talladega Superspeedway
  • Tutoring Center
  • Calhoun Chamber of Commerce

This list will be updated as vendors are added.

If you are interested in signing up as a vendor, contact Lori McNamara at lmcnamara@wbrc.com.

To RSVP to the event on Facebook, click here.

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.