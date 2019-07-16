Two people injured, one dead in East Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officers from Birmingham’s East Precinct are investigating a triple shooting that has left one person dead.
According to authorities, officers were called to a shooting that occurred in the area of 18th Ave. NW and 6th St. The three victims were transported by private vehicles to the hospital.
One of the victims died in the shooting. There were two males and one female shot.
Police are not releasing the names at this time pending family notification.
