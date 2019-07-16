Two arrested on robbery charges in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Two teenagers have been arrested by Hoover Police and charged as adults after an early morning armed robbery in Hoover.
Police say the incident happened before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police were called to The Park at Hoover apartments to investigate an armed robbery that happened outside one of the buildings.
According to police, the victim told them he and two friends exited his vehicle when an SUV pulled up behind him. That’s when two males exited that SUV armed with handguns and demanded the victim’s belongings.
That’s when police say the suspects got into the victim’s vehicle and drove away, following the SUV they arrived in.
Officers responding to the call saw the victim’s vehicle traveling north on Lorna Road. That’s when a pursuit began onto I-65 then I-20/59 exiting at Arkadelphia Road. That’s when police say the vehicle struck a curb and deflated several tires.
The vehicle came to a stop at the corner of 3rd Place West and 22nd Avenue West. Police say the suspects fled from the vehicle, but they were captured after a short time and were taken into custody.
The two suspects are identified as 17-year-old Zykeise Miller and 17-year-old Shamar Le’Ron Nixon, both of Birmingham.
Both were charged as adults with first degree robbery. Bond was set at $60,000 for each suspect. Police say additional charges are possible.
Detectives say if you have any additional information about the incident, you’re asked to call Sergeant Daniel Lowe at 205-739-6762. Or you can call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
