Tuscaloosa police hosting gun buyback

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Recent gun violence continued in Tuscaloosa over the weekend.
In downtown Tuscaloosa a 15 year-old a girl was shot while riding in the backseat of a car Sunday morning.
"Well it’s scary and certainly you feel a lot of sadness for the people who suffered. And I hope we can find a solution for it," Stuart Hartley told WBRC.
Earlier this month, Tuscaloosa Police Chief Steve Anderson promised the city was working on several things to curb some of the shootings. The Department announced Friday they would host a gun buyback program as one possible solution.
"Handguns, pistols, semi-automatic, long guns, rifles, whatever it might be," retired TPD officer Darryl McKinstry explained.
He’s currently a businessman and one of several people in the community supporting the gun buyback plan financially.
Saturday, they’re accepting gunsm no questions asked, for up to $200.
“It’ll be one less weapon on the streets so that someone who’s not aware how to use a gun and in the wrong person’s hands. It’s a good way of disposing of weapons that the people don’t use in their homes,” said McKinstry.
Not everyone in the community is convinced a gun buyback is the best way to keep people safe.
"I think there's always going to be guns on the street. I think that violent people are going to do violent things, so I don't think a gun buyback would be very effective," Michael Rice went on to say.
The gun buyback is happening Saturday morning at two different locations.
One is at Tuscaloosa’s West Police precinct at the Piggly Wiggly Shopping Center across from Stillman College. The other is at the Northport Police Department.
Both are from 8 a.m. to noon.
