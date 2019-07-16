Tennessee head coach learns lesson on alma mater tweet

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tennessee head football coach Jeremy Pruitt loves his home town of Plainview, Ala. and his high school alma mater.
It was evident when Plainview won the 3A state high school basketball championship in March and Pruitt tweeted out congratulations.
But the problem is that was an infraction of NCAA rules.
“We self reported it,” said Pruitt. “It was my fault I allowed the tweet to go out, there was no intent other than to show support.”
The tweet was deleted soon after the posting, but the NCAA found it to be a minor violation.
