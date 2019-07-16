St. Clair County students learn about distracted driving

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Some high school students in St. Clair County are returning to school, to learn about distracted driving.
The distracted driving one-day course has been held in schools throughout the county. We caught up with it in Ragland.
The school resource officers of the various schools first give a classroom presentation, then take the students on an obstacle course. The one at Ragland High School was full of curves and small orange cones, and students each took turns driving a golf cart.
The students do two laps and try to avoid hitting the orange cones. The first lap they can fully concentrate, but the second lap they have to do so with a cell phone, and a blabby back seat passenger.
“The second lap is, someone’s in the back, and you also have a phone, you must reply to texts, you have to reply, no voice texts,” said James Goss, who will be in the tenth grade at Ragland in the fall. Goss says he believes he did well both times.
"I just think it's something they enjoy. And they take away from it that we've learned something today, we've learned something that will save lives," said Sheriff Billy Murray.
The next, and apparently final one of the summer, will be held at Moody High School. Previously they've been held in Odenville, Ashville and Springville.
Murray says the sheriff’s office has been holding the course for years, and the students seem surprisingly enthusiastic considering they’re interrupting their summer vacation.
