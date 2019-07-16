Sheriff’s: We haven’t forgotten missing mother

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman County and Walker County Sheriff’s offices held a joint news conference Tuesday about a woman who has been missing for three years.
Jordan Wilson was last seen in the Bremen and Bug Tussle communities in 2016 and authorities want people to know they haven’t forgotten Wilson and they are going to keep searching for answers.
“When somebody goes missing, what we strive for is to bring closure to that family and to find out what happened to them,” said Walker County investigator Carl Carpenter. “Bring them home safely if we can and if we can’t at least be able to give them an explanation of what occurred.”
Her vehicle was reported to be found later near the Busby Road and Campbellville Road intersection.
“My sister just wants her daughter home. She’s got two little boys who miss their mother‚” said Jamie Smith, Wilson’s aunt.
Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said Walker County and Jefferson County have been involved in searching for leads to Wilson’s whereabouts.
Wilson is described as 5'10" and about 160 pounds.
Sheriff Gentry urged anyone with information should call the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office at 256-734-0342 or the Walker County Sheriff’s Office at 205-302-6464.
