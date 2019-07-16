A self evaluation shows Jeremy Pruitt dropped the ball at Tennessee

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While the game of football has changed throughout the years on field, one thing remains constant when forming a good, solid team, and that is developing relationships.
In his first year in Knoxville as a first year head coach of the Vols, Jeremy Pruitt conducted a self evaluation after the season which revealed to him he failed in one area.
“I usually have a good relationship with the players, but not last season,” said Pruitt. “I was so focused on building the foundation for a solid program, I forgot to develop the relationship with the players that is needed for trust and belief that leads to dealing with adversity during tough times in the game.”
So during the off season, Pruitt concentrated on building relationships with his guys and the results won’t be known until early in the 2019 football season.
You can watch Coach Pruitt’s entire press conference in the video below:
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.