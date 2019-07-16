SEC Football Media Days leaving Hoover

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Unfortunately for Hoover, and Birmingham, the SEC Media Football Days will be making a move.
Some say it’s good for the conference.
Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato says the SEC commissioner talked to him last year to tell him they were taking SEC Media Days to Atlanta.
“He said, ‘Look, we want to have a bigger footprint, so we’d like to take SEC Media Day on the road,’” says Brocato.
A bigger footprint, and more eyes on the conference. So it came as no surprise that officials have decided to do it again next year—to Atlanta in 2020 and Nashville in 2021.
“So I’ve known that, but he said, ‘Look, Hoover’s going to continue to be in the mix. Y’all do a great job here, your hospitality is outstanding,’" said Brocato.
SEC Media Football Days spans four days at the Wynfrey. All 14 head football coaches bring three student athletes.
They answer questions from the media and take time to meet with fans. Gene Hallman with Bruno Event Team says it’s a smart move for the conference.
“Much like the NFL has done with the draft, I think it’s beneficial to the conference as a whole to move it around through the 11 states that comprise the 14 schools,” says Hallman.
It’s been held in Hoover for 25 years, Hallman says it continues to grow. And says Hoover should be proud.
“The folks in Hoover have worked very hard to make it what it is. But I think we’ve got something more special with the conference office, with it being headquartered here since 1948,” said Hallman.
