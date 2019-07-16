James Jones: Keto Lemon-Cream Steak

Preheat a skillet with avocado oil & Ghee. Add one clove of garlic. Lightly sear Steak until golden brown, then flip and brown the other side. Deglaze the pan with white wine. Add Heavy Cream, lemon juice, zest, and Season with Salt & Pepper. Remove Steak when it reaches desired temperature. Add in Spinach and Kale. Sauté until wilted (about two minutes)