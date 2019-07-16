James Jones: Keto Lemon-Cream Steak

Ingredients:
2 Ribeye Steaks (Sliced)
2 tablespoons Coconut Oil
2 Tablespoons Avocado Oil
2 Tablespoons Ghee (clarified butter)
4 large zucchini's
2 Cups Spinach
2 Cups Kale
2 Juice & Zest of 3 Lemons
2 cloves of garlic, smashed
2 cups Shaved Parmesan Cheese
1 cup white wine
1 cup Heavy Cream
Salt & Pepper
Directions:
Preheat a skillet with avocado oil & Ghee. Add one clove of garlic. Lightly sear Steak until golden brown, then flip and brown the other side. Deglaze the pan with white wine. Add Heavy Cream, lemon juice, zest, and Season with Salt & Pepper. Remove Steak when it reaches desired temperature. Add in Spinach and Kale. Sauté until wilted (about two minutes)
For the Noodles:
Using a vegetable noodling device, spin zucchini into a bowl. Preheat a sauté pan, add Ghee and 1 clove of garlic. Sauté zucchini 4-6 minutes. Serve alongside or under Steak. Garnish with Fresh Basil & parmesan Cheese.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.