Drier, warmer weather expected Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We are starting the day off with a partly to mostly cloudy sky and temperatures in the 70s. The remnants of Barry continue to spin into parts of Missouri and will be absorbed by a weak cold front today and tomorrow. It will scoop up the remaining moisture and spread it eastwards into parts of the Tennessee Valley tonight and tomorrow. An area of high pressure to our east will build in and keep a good bit of Alabama dry today. Best chance to see a few isolated showers and storms will be in northwest Alabama this afternoon and evening. We’ll see a partly to mostly cloudy sky this afternoon with temperatures climbing into the lower 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like it is in the mid-90s. It will be breezy at times with southwest winds at 10-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph.
FIRST ALERT: There’s small potential for storms to our west to become strong and possibly severe. The greatest threat will likely remain in parts of West Tennessee, Mississippi, eastern Arkansas and parts of Louisiana. We can’t rule out a strong storm capable of producing gusty winds in far northwest Alabama this evening.
NEXT BIG THING: We’ll be watching a weak disturbance moving through North Alabama Wednesday morning and afternoon. Some of the moisture associated with this disturbance is from the remnants of Barry. Majority of the models keep the rain and storms north of I-20 Wednesday. Main threat will be locally heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. If you live in Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, and Cherokee counties, you have the best chance to see rain tonight and tomorrow. Highs near 90 degrees Wednesday.
HEAT RETURNS: We’ll trend drier on Thursday which will allow temperatures to climb into the low to mid-90s. We’ll stay in the low to mid-90s through Friday and possibly Saturday. When you factor in the heat index, it could feel like it is in the triple digits Thursday and Friday.
STORMS ALSO RETURN: The models continue to show an unsettled weather pattern developing Friday and continuing through the weekend giving us several opportunities to see showers and storms mainly in the afternoon and evening hours. The good news with this setup is that temperatures will not be as hot as expected. With more clouds and higher rain chances around 50-60 percent, highs will likely trend in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Models also indicate a hint of a cold front trying to push through early next week on Monday and Tuesday enhancing our rain chances as well. There’s a chance it could lower our morning temperatures a few degrees, but it is too far out to know if they will verify. One can only hope! We’ll monitor the trends and keep you updated.
