Drier, warmer weather expected Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We are starting the day off with a partly to mostly cloudy sky and temperatures in the 70s. The remnants of Barry continue to spin into parts of Missouri and will be absorbed by a weak cold front today and tomorrow. It will scoop up the remaining moisture and spread it eastwards into parts of the Tennessee Valley tonight and tomorrow. An area of high pressure to our east will build in and keep a good bit of Alabama dry today. Best chance to see a few isolated showers and storms will be in northwest Alabama this afternoon and evening. We’ll see a partly to mostly cloudy sky this afternoon with temperatures climbing into the lower 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like it is in the mid-90s. It will be breezy at times with southwest winds at 10-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph.