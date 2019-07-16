Bessemer investigators and family looking for answers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 23-year-old Devin Skylar Sandlin lived a block over from the 1700 block of Long 14th St.
He was discovered shot in the yard of a home there. He died a short time later.
“He was hilariously funny. Would give you the shirt off his back to help anybody that he could if somebody needs help. Never met a stranger,” said Tammy Bishop, Sandlin’s mother.
Sandlin lived in the Pipe Shop community near US Pipe in Bessemer. He worked for a steel company.
Bessemer Police Dept. investigators believe Sandlin met some five to six people at the residence. There was a discussion of buying marijuana.
He left to cash a check but when he returned the drug deal turned into a robbery.
“Where they were going to take the money, from what I understand he put up a fight. Another individual came up behind him and shot him in the left shoulder,” Det. Eddie Robinson said.
Bessemer detectives need additional information to nail down the case. Sandlin’s family wants answers.
“The people who did this and they knew what they were doing. The made a choice. For us they need to pay for what they have done. The need to be held accountable,” Bishop said.
Investigators want to know who was there during the shooting, the type of weapon used, and where that gun might be.
“If you are a witness to what happened and know what happened, do the right thing. Devin did not deserve that,” Bishop said.
If anyone has information about the case, contact Bessemer Police at 205-481-4377 or Crime Stopper 205-254-7777. You can remain anonymous and could receive a reward.
