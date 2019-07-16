Auto supplier bringing 90-100 jobs to Gadsden area

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A new auto supplier will bring 90 to 100 jobs to Gadsden and Etowah County.
Motus Integrated Technologies will build a new plant from the ground up at the city's Airport Industrial Park. It is an hour's drive from there to the Honda plant in Lincoln, but it's unclear whether they will supply Honda or any of the state's other car manufacturers.
Motus makes headliners, car interior doors and armrests. The jobs are expected to start out at $20/hour, and the company plans to invest some $15 million in Gadsden.
“We did an extensive search in the Southeast, basically location (and community),” said Motus Engineering Manager Brent Turner. When asked why company executives picked Gadsden, he said “I guess a lot of people ask, ‘Why choose Gadsden?’ Well, why not choose Gadsden?”
The announcement came during the regular city council meeting, when Gadsden councilors approved a tax incentives package. The company's identity was kept quiet even after an executive session and the council's precouncil meeting in the two hours prior to the regular meeting.
“This is a great day for Gadsden and Etowah County, and we are proud to be able to recruit high paying jobs and welcome a company to our area,” said Mayor Sherman Guyton. “Our ongoing investment in infrastructure, education and quality of life, has enabled us to compete with other areas to land this important worldwide automotive supplier.”
Guyton and council members said the plant would bring 100 jobs to the area, but the Governor's office said 90 jobs.
“Motus is a premier global automotive supplier and we are thrilled that they have selected the State of Alabama and Gadsden as the site for their new facility,” Governor Kay Ivey said in a news release issued while the council meeting was still in progress. “We’re excited to partner with the company as they invest millions into a new manufacturing plant in Gadsden and create 90 new jobs. This is yet another example of how Alabama continues to lead the way in growing manufacturing here at home.”
Construction is expected to begin in a few weeks and finish by mid-2020.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.