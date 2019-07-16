Alabama and the Kickoff Classic go hand in hand

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A big time game against a big time opponent seems to bring out the best in the University of Alabama football team.
Five times the Crimson Tide has been invited to play in the Kickoff Classic in Atlanta and each time, Bama has come out victorious. The relationship began in 2008, which coincidentally coincides with the rise back to prominence of Alabama football.
“Nick Saban came to me and asked to be a part of the game,” said Gary Stokan of the Peach Bowl and Kickoff Classic. “He recognized the importance of the game and what it would mean to his program. He was right, but also, it has helped us as well since Alabama is a very marketable program.”
Bama plays Duke in Atlanta to kickoff the 2019 season on August 31. The Tide are also scheduled to play Miami in the 2021 Kickoff Classic.
