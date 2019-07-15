Wes Wyatt on tropical depression Barry and returning heat for the work week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tropical Depression Barry continues to make its mark with very wet tropical weather. As the system moves north up from the gulf, it will continue to bring rain. Flood threats will be greatest off to the west, near Mississippi.
There is a chance of isolated tornadoes from the west as a result of remaining winds.
Expect pop up storms as we get the week started. Lighting alerts are possible. Highs should linger around the mid-80s for the beginning of the week.
Rain chances will back off on Tuesday.
As the remains of Barry drift back to the east expect rain chances to increase again for Wednesday.
As Barry breaks apart later in the week, expect the summertime heat to return. Feels-like temperatures reach triple digits Thursday and Friday. Continue to expect classic summertime pop up showers throughout the week.
