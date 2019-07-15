Social media helps sheriff’s office locate missing children

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says thanks to social media the last few days, they have been able to return two missing children back home safely.
Lately Shelby County sheriff office has worked several missing children cases. The most recent case - they received 15 tips on facebook just minutes after posting it.
Investigators say those tips eventually led them right to the missing child, potentially saving her life.
Deputies say posting these pictures helps get the information out immediately. When it comes to a missing person, every second counts.
Deputy Debbie Sumrall says they are also seeing social media help solve other crimes as well.
“So we feel like it is an open dialogue. We receive messages from people. We receive tips from people through social media, and I have chatted with people on social media. It might’ve been a case where someone didn’t feel comfortable calling in or speaking to a deputy one on one, but they do feel comfortable talking to us online,” she explains.
The sheriff’s office says they want to thank the community for all their recent help in these cases. They want to encourage the community to continue reaching out to them with any tips or information.
They say folks would be surprised how even the smallest detail makes a big difference in these cases.
