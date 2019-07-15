More scattered tropical downpours Monday, a few storms possible; isolated tornado risk far northwest

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - TRACKING RAIN AND STORMS: Another line of heavier rain associated with Barry’s remnants is moving east across our area. So far there has been very little lightning with this line but it is producing gusty winds. This activity should hold together and reach the I-65 corridor during the lunchtime hour. The clouds and wet weather will also help to hold down temperatures in many locations, with highs in the 80s. Additional scattered showers and storms could materialize this afternoon but the activity should dissipate overnight. The risk for an isolated tornado also remains in place for locations to the far northwest. We will continue to closely monitor any heavier tropical downpours that materializes this afternoon.