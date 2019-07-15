More scattered tropical downpours Monday, a few storms possible; isolated tornado risk far northwest

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - TRACKING RAIN AND STORMS: Another line of heavier rain associated with Barry’s remnants is moving east across our area. So far there has been very little lightning with this line but it is producing gusty winds. This activity should hold together and reach the I-65 corridor during the lunchtime hour. The clouds and wet weather will also help to hold down temperatures in many locations, with highs in the 80s. Additional scattered showers and storms could materialize this afternoon but the activity should dissipate overnight. The risk for an isolated tornado also remains in place for locations to the far northwest. We will continue to closely monitor any heavier tropical downpours that materializes this afternoon.
FEWER SHOWERS AND STORMS FOR TUESDAY: We will have a drier start to the day tomorrow as the bulk of the wet weather develops closer to what’s left of Barry. We will have a partly to mostly sunny sky returning, with isolated storms and showers popping-up during the peak heating of the day. There is still plenty of moisture in the air so the tropical-feel will remain in place, with feels-like temperatures rising into the mid 90s.
RAIN CHANCES INCREASE AGAIN ON WEDNESDAY: The remnants of Barry will finally pass to our north on Wednesday and this will bring another increase in rain chances. We will need to keep an eye on areas to the far north for the possibility of a severe storm in the afternoon, with gusty winds, frequent lightning, and an isolated tornado risk.
FIRST ALERT FOR BUILDING HEAT LATE WEEK: Temperatures will be back on the rise for the end of the work week, with highs in the mid 90s on Thursday and Friday. The feels-like temperatures will be in the triple digit range, with isolated afternoon storms. The long range data seems to be coming back on board with another disturbance moving overhead this weekend and producing an increase in afternoon storms. So plan on hot and humid starts for Saturday and Sunday, with a chance for a passing storm after lunchtime.
