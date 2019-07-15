Mizzou Head Coach Odom speaks on rift with Tennessee Head Coach Pruitt

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More and more players are transferring to other schools in college football. It’s a growing concern for head coaches and conferences, even in the Southeast Conference.
Missouri head coach Barry Odom says he doesn’t have time to worry about what Tennessee Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt is doing when it comes to recruiting. Reports circulated last spring of Odom’s concern with Pruitt possibly talking with some Tigers’ players potentially transferring.
Odom says he has cleared the air with Pruitt and the two sides are all good heading into fall practice.
