Man evacuates Louisiana to Birmingham ahead of Hurricane Barry

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many evacuees left Louisiana searching for safer grounds, ahead of Hurricane Barry.
We met Scott Hocker as he and his dog “Logan” stopped in Homewood for snacks.
“I just erred on the side of caution because I have a dog and I want to be safe,” Hocker said on why he left his home in Louisiana.
Hocker evacuated to Birmingham, hoping to avoid heavy traffic heading west to other states.
He lives in the upper 9th ward just minutes from the lower 9th ward where hundreds of people died during hurricane Katrina.
“I live pretty close to the levees and the river,” Hocker Added.
Barry, was a category 1 hurricane but quickly weakened to a tropical storm upon landfall Saturday. However, flooding was still a concern.
“Rainfall remains the primary hazard, We are still looking at 10-15 inches of rain, with the possibility of isolated higher amounts,” Gov. John Bel Edwards, Louisiana said.
“The city is a bowl. So, even when the pumps are all working, they just can’t keep up,” Hocker added.
His mind remained on those who stayed behind.
“I just hope everyone’s okay. That’s all that matters,” Hocker said.
As soon as the coast is clear, he and his dog will pack up and head back, because although Birmingham welcomes those escaping the storm with open arms, for him, there’s no place like home.
“New Orleans... it’s a magical place,” Hocker smiled.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.