Jefferson Co. sheriff announces renewed for reentry program

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway announced a new program for inmates to learn new job skills.
The renewed for reentry program is a 5 week course through a partnership with Lawson State Community College.
Pettway said there is a revolving door in the jail system and he wants this to change. He feels this program will help inmates stay on the right path after release.
“When they leave our facility they have an opportunity to be employed. They are not going back to the corner. They are not going back to an area where they can harass you,” said Pettway. “They will be employed so they can take care of themselves, their families and they can be a productive citizen in society.”
This program will be available for nonviolent inmates. The hope is the participating inmates will have a job available upon release.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.