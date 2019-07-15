Hoover school leaders ban headphones and earbuds without principal permission

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover City School Board recently voted to modify its electronic device policy.
The policy will now include a ban on headphones and earbuds unless students get permission from principals.
“Kids listening to headphones during class is never a good thing. If there are special needs, that’s one thing, but heck if I could get my teenager to not listen to headphones that would be a good thing at home,” said Steve McClinton who has two kids who graduated from Hoover Schools, and a third currently enrolled. “People move here all the time for the schools. And we need to make sure we have a policy in place that is a benefit for the children, but also a benefit for the teacher. Because a teacher has to have control of the classroom.”
The systems policies already included things like cell phones and computers. This move simply adds language to include headphones and earbuds.
“During that instructional time, that’s not what we want them to do. We want them to be engaged in the learning,” said Superintendent Dr. Kathy Murphy.
The policy does give administrators, or someone they designate, the ability to say when headphones can be used. For instance, if they’re needed for some type of instruction or if a child has an Individualized Education Program.
“If this can help be more strategic in how we have education, and be more efficient and not waste time, that’s a good thing,” said McClinton.
