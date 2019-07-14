“He didn’t say anything strange,” Madison woman warns others after almost getting scammed on Facebook

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - What started out as a harmless Facebook message almost cost Laura Cruz hundreds of dollars.
She received a message from an old friend she knew from high school. “He didn’t say anything strange. All he said was 'hi how are you doing?” said Cruz. Cruz tells WAFF 48 that he began talking about how he was excited because his life was turning around and that he had won some contest.
“He kept talking about him winning but, I didn’t know why he needed to tell that,” said Cruz.
Cruz’s friend said she too could possibly be a winner and receive $150,000. “He told me, you need to contact this person and he sent me the picture of the man that was in charge of it.”
Cruz was skeptical about it being a scam. After talking with her husband, she decided to see if the person behind the message was really her friend. “I asked him what high school did I go to? Who his brother hung out with? Who did I hang around? What year did I graduate?"
Cruz says after that line of questioning, the messages from her friend stopped.
She says she was in contact with the allege person behind the award. She repeatedly stated she felt like she was about to be scammed out of money when the man said it was a legitimate deal.
A red flag Cruz picked up on was when she was asked to pay $350 for the delivery fee for the check. For her to pay that, she was instructed to purchase three Amazon gift cards. That’s when she realized the deal was not real.
“I said, how did they do that? I just don’t understand how they did that. This to me was just so much more personal because it was a friend that I’ve know for years and somebody that I would actually trust,” said Cruz.
Luckily, Cruz didn’t lose any money. She’s hoping sharing her story will keep others for potentially falling for this scam.
Cruz later found out her friends Facebook account had been hacked into.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.