Guess the local celebrity behind the mask during The Masked Singer Night at the Barons

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Join WBRC FOX6 News on Thursday, July 18 for The Masked Singer Night at the Birmingham Barons game!
During an inning break, a lucky fan will be selected to guess who is behind the mask based on clues on the video board. The following inning, another fan will be selected to guess based on additional clues presented on the video board. And, no, it’s not anyone related to Vulcan - we just happened to borrow their costume!
In the 7th inning stretch, the singer behind the mask will be revealed.
There will be FOX The Masked Singer freebies handed out as you walk in the gate.
The game starts at 7:05 p.m.; gates open at 6:05 p.m.
We can’t wait for the big reveal this Thursday! ⠀
