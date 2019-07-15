Florida Gators ready for jump back into the spotlight

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Year two has a history of being a step up for a Dan Mullen team, at Mississippi State it was a four game improvement, if the Gators follow suit in year two under Mullen the Gator Chomp could enjoy a season to remember.
In 2018 the Gators finished 10-3 finishing up with an impressive bowl victory beating Michigan by 26 and a lot of momentum heading into this Fall.
"Our guys seem to have used the way it finished last season as motivation this off season," said Mullen. "The guys are hungry, Gator fans are chomping at the bit and I know I want to win more than anyone."
Florida still has to knock Georgia off the top spot in the east and if the Gators have the kind of success it hopes for will be determined over a four week period from early October to early November, w hen Florida plays host to Auburn, followed with road games at LSU and South Carolina finishing up with Georgia in Jacksonville at a neutral site.
