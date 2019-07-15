Fairfield residents upset over trash pile

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Fairfield residents and business owners are expressing concerns about the amount of trash and old furniture being dumped at the old Walmart Supercenter.
The property off Aaron Aronov Drive has been closed for years. Of late people have been dumping trash and unused furniture.
This concerns people who live nearby.
“It’s ludicrous. It’s filthy and nasty,” Cornelius Bates said.
Across the way from the property is Roz Johnson and her company Realty One LLC. Johnson reached out to the new investor who owned the property about the trashy problem.
“Getting that property cleaned up is vital to the City of Fairfield in order to get investors to come into our community,” Johnson said.
The city of Fairfield said it couldn’t remove the trash because it’s on private property.
The new owner of the property, John Hammonds of Texas, told WBRC Fox6 he bought the property last week and he plans to clean it up. Hammonds is talking with the city and Western Hills Mall next door about restricting access the property.
