Etowah County Sheriff says new jail annex will hopefully curb contraband

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A new annex to the Etowah County Detention Center is expected to open in four to five weeks.
Plumbers and electricians worked on the site Monday. It’s located behind the current jail and the justice center in Gadsden.
Sheriff Jonathon Horton said the annex will house inmates who are on work crews or part of the substance abuse program and bunk beds will be installed soon.
Horton said part of the reason is so substance abuse program inmates can concentrate on their treatment.
"We're working, you know, diligently to keep contraband and things like that down. You know, those things always seem to find to some level, into the facility, and a majority of that comes through work crews," Horton told WBRC.
“We feel like by putting that there in that separate facility, we’ll isolate it, because that facility will have its own laundry, it will have everything self-contained and be separated from the general population, which should drastically help us with contraband issues.”
Horton has made several contraband busts in the main jail since he took office in January.
Horton says when their part of the current jail is vacant, he’ll renovate that portion of the jail and shuffle around inmates as each floor is finished.
