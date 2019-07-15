CPSC recalls Universal Security Instruments smoke alarms

(Source: cpsc.gov)
By WBRC Staff | July 15, 2019 at 1:01 PM CDT - Updated July 15 at 1:01 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Check around your home and make sure you don’t have one of these recalled smoke detectors.

Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling the alarm due to a possible misaligned internal switch causing the alarms to not activate properly, posing a risk of failure to alert consumers to a fire.

This recall involves Universal Security Instruments 10 year battery-operated ionization smoke and fire alarms with model numbers MI3050S and MI3050SB, and with date codes between 2015JAN19 through 2016JUL11. The smoke alarms are white in color and 5½ inches in diameter.

Click this link for additional information on the recall.

