CPSC recalls Universal Security Instruments smoke alarms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Check around your home and make sure you don’t have one of these recalled smoke detectors.
Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling the alarm due to a possible misaligned internal switch causing the alarms to not activate properly, posing a risk of failure to alert consumers to a fire.
This recall involves Universal Security Instruments 10 year battery-operated ionization smoke and fire alarms with model numbers MI3050S and MI3050SB, and with date codes between 2015JAN19 through 2016JUL11. The smoke alarms are white in color and 5½ inches in diameter.
Click this link for additional information on the recall.
