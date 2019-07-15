Coffee mugs sold at Bed Bath and Beyond recalled due to burn and laceration hazards

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Wait just a minute before you fill up your cup of coffee. Your favorite mug could be dangerous!
150,000 mugs sold at Bed Bath and Beyond are being recalled due to burn and laceration hazards!
This is according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. These are the Lifetime Brands, Fitz and Floyd Nevaeh White Can mugs.
Your favorite brew can also cause the mug to crack. These mugs can returned for a refund.
To learn more about the coffee mug recall click here.
